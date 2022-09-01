Metro
Police arrests suspected traffic robber in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a suspected traffic robber in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the suspect, Charles Igbadoh, was notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.
He added that police operatives attached to the Adeniji Adele Police Division arrested the suspect who led the officers to some of the receivers of the stolen items.
Hundeyin said: “The suspect was arrested following constant patrol by police officers in the area.
“Further investigation led to the arrest of Odinaka Obiadu and Micheal Adeniyi.
“The suspects are currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation, which is aimed at arresting other criminal elements in that axis.”
