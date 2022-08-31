Police in Osun say ex- Gov Fayose’s brother lied about kidnap story

The Police Command in Osun has reacted to reports that Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, was attacked by alleged kidnappers in the state’s Gbongan Area.

The command said in a statement released by its spokeswoman, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Tuesday, that the news making the rounds on social media was false since the junior Fayose had provided them the narrative of what actually transpired.

Opalola said: “It has come to the knowledge of the command the circulation of a report on social media indicating that Isaac Fayose narrowly escaped death by the whiskers from gunmen attacks along Ife-Ibadan highway on Monday.

“The command hereby wishes to inform all members of the public that no such incident was reported in any part of the state.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to report any complaints or incidences to the nearest police station, not on social media.”

The spokesperson said that the command had contacted Mr Isaac Fayose and he has narrated what really happened.

“Mr Fayose stated that while he was on transit from Ekiti to Lagos State, at a point after Asejire Dam, towards Ibadan, he saw some travelers making u-turn for fear of being attacked by presumed armed robbers.

”And in his own attempt to make a u-turn also, he had a minor accident.

“He stated further that, he did not see the purported kidnappers, neither was anyone injured nor abducted from the scene,” Opalola said.

She said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, has urged members of the public to always verify the authenticity of whatever information they receive via social media before circulating it.

On Monday, Fayose raised the alarm on his Facebook page that some gunmen attacked his vehicle while travelling to Lagos and kidnapped some persons.

He noted that he barely escaped with slight damage to his vehicle.

He condemned the security situation in the country, adding that he would not vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar next year.

