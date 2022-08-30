Ex-Gov, Fayose’s brother escapes kidnappers

Isaac Fayose, younger brother to former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday evening, escaped the evil plot of gunmen.

Fayose raised the alarm on his Facebook page that some gunmen attacked his vehicle while travelling to Lagos and kidnapped some persons.

He noted that he barely escaped with slight damage to his vehicle.

The attack is coming days after Isaac vowed to donate his property as a campaign office for the presidential ambition of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He condemned the security situation in the country, adding that he would not vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar next year.

He wrote: “Thank God for life. No life was lost. Many were kidnapped. Kidnappers in Gbogan area of Oyo state coming to Lagos. No security in Nigeria at all. This is why I won’t vote Tinubu and Atiku they changed Goodluck to Buhari”.

However, the Osun state police command said nothing of such was reported to its command.

