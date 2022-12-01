Pope to visit DR Congo, South Sudan in early 2023

Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan early next year, the Vatican said on Thursday.

The pontiff cancelled a scheduled trip to the two countries in July because of health problems.

In a statement on Thursday, the Vatican said Francis would go to Congo from January 31 to February 3 and then spend two days in South Sudan alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The Pope, according to the statement, will go to the DRC capital Kinshasa but made no mention of a visit to Goma, the restive part of the vast East African country.

After DRC, he will fly to Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

