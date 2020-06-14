Popular Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

A popular Indian Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead in his home.

He was found hanging at the end of a rooe in his house in Mumbai’s Bandra, on Sunday.

“Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating,” DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson Mumbai Police said.

Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Rajput was best known for his award-winning performance in Zee TV soap opera Pavitra Rishta, as well as 2014’s Dil Bechara – a Hindi remake of Hollywood’s The Fault In Our Stars.

