Latest Life's Blog

Popular Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

June 14, 2020
Popular Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide
By Ripples Nigeria

A popular Indian Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead in his home.

He was found hanging at the end of a rooe in his house in Mumbai’s Bandra, on Sunday.

“Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating,” DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson Mumbai Police said.

Read also: Guess who Bollywood’s highest paid actress is

Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Rajput was best known for his award-winning performance in Zee TV soap opera Pavitra Rishta, as well as 2014’s Dil Bechara – a Hindi remake of Hollywood’s The Fault In Our Stars.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!