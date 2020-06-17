Popular Lagos-based OAP, Dan Foster is dead

Ace Lagos-based Nigeria-American radio personality, Daniel ‘Dan’ Foster, popularly known as The Big Dawg and Top Dawg, is dead.

Foster died on Wednesday at a Lagos medical facility where he was receiving treatment for an illness.

His colleague and friend, a host of popular TV show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Frank Edoho, confirmed the news via his twitter handle, @frankedoho, on Wednesday.

“I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very very dark year. How can I overcome this unending melancholy. Rest in Peace, dear Friend.

READ ALSO: Brother of ex-BBNAIJA housemate Khafi shot dead in the UK

I just got off the phone, my friend Oscar confirmed that Dan Foster has passed on. This is a very very dark year. How can I overcome this unending melancholy. Rest in Peace, dear Friend. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) June 17, 2020

He had won the 2003, 2004, and 2005 Nigeria Media Merit Awards for ‘Best Radio Personality’.

Also, his previous employer, COOL Fm, commiserated with his family, saying “Dan Foster, you will be greatly missed. Your time at City was wonderful and we loved working with you. Our hearts go out to his family at this time, we pray that God comforts them. . Rest In Peace, Legend!The broadcast media will never be the same without you💔 . #Rip #DanFoster”

Dan Foster, you will be greatly missed.

Your time at City was wonderful and we loved working with you. Our hearts go out to his family at this time, we pray that God comforts them.

.

Rest In Peace, Legend!The broadcast media will never be the same without you💔

.#Rip #DanFoster pic.twitter.com/JPp21dweRU — CITY 105.1FM (@CITY1051) June 17, 2020

He moved to Nigeria in 2000 where he joined Cool Fm, and later went to Inspiration Fm and Classic Fm.

Join the conversation

Opinions