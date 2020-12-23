Presidency alerts Nigerians on smear campaign against Buhari

The Presidency on Wednesday alerted the public to a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari and his office by disgruntled political elements in the country.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement, said the disgruntled elements had been shopping for pliant online media that would serve as accomplices in their nefarious act.

According to him, the game plan is to launch an orchestrated campaign of calumny in the days ahead, in which President Buhari would be portrayed as not being in charge of the country.

He said already this narrative had started from a procured offshore medium by the instigators.

Adesina said: “Money and other attractive inducements are being dangled before the online media, and some of them are already complicit, cooking up stories with jejune (simplistic) and unsubstantiated allegations, all to sow seeds of discord and discontent in the country.

“Nigerians are urged to be wary and discerning in what they consume as news and special reports from such online media, as they are in cahoots with agents of destabilization, seeking ultimate political gains.’’

Adesina, however, reassured Nigerians that President Buhari would continue to be focused and single-minded in his determination to serve the country to the best of his ability, bringing change to different facets of our national life.

“This is already evident in infrastructure as seen in roads, rail, bridges, airports, and many other strides round the country. Agriculture is another worthy testimonial.

“The fight against corruption, insecurity, and retooling of the economy also proceed apace, and the Buhari administration will not be distracted, and will continue to serve with heart and might, irrespective of all shenanigans,’’ he added.

Several Nigerians including the opposition political parties and civil society groups had condemned the president for the precarious situation of the country’s economy and worsening insecurity.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Saturday, asked Buhari to resign for failing to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry and kidnapping in the country.

