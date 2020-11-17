There are evil forces fighting against Buhari’s govt –Gov Tambuwal

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, is of the opinion that there are some evil forces fighting against the nation under President Muhammadu Buhari and they are some of the people closest to the President.

Tambuwal said this on Monday, November 16, when the Shehu of Bama, Umar Ibn Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Sokoto, the state capital.

While calling on Nigerians to rally round Buhari to move the country forward and fight against “the evil forces in the country,” Tambuwal said that the President has the best interest of the nation at heart but that the forces working against him have not allowed his good works to be appreciated by Nigerians.

“We must work together as citizens and as leaders and support the federal government to establish peace in troubled areas across the country.

“We will continue to support the President to overcome the evil forces that are all out to destabilize our nation.”

The Governor expressed his happiness that Bama which used to be the epicenter of the deadly terrorist group, Boko Haram, is gradually regaining its peace, but urged the Shehu to do more to support Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State to achieve the ultimate aim, which is peace in the state.

“You must support your brother, Governor Babagana Zulum, and the federal government for all that they have been doing to stabilise the state and the country,” he advised the Shehu.

