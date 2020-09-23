President Buhari reportedly signs Petroleum Industry Bill | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly endorsed the much-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), Reuters report.

The bill seeks to reform the Nigerian oil and gas sector through liberalisation of its operations and processes by stripping the industry of the array of bureaucratic and structural bottlenecks that had run it aground for years.

The report which quoted four industry sources said the bill would be presented to the Senate next week for legislative assent.

The reform has been under consideration for two decades now and the core laws governing the country’s oil and gas exploration have not been completely revised since the 1960s.

But the viability of the legislation, as well as regulatory certainty, received urgency this year on the back of record-low oil prices and steady migration to renewable energy, which made scramble for investment from oil majors increasingly difficult.

The partnership between the Senate and the House of Representatives has lent the reforms an enormous possibility of success.

The president formally endorsed the bill late last week, and his team is currently seeking backing for it in the National Assembly, Reuters said.

Responding on condition of anonymity given the delicate character of the subject, the sources said the parliament has already picked teams of members who will examine individual parts of the document under close scrutiny.

Both chambers must approve it before Buhari can sign it into law.

Two presidential spokespersons refused to comment just like the Senate, who did not respond immediately.

