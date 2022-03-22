Price of Nigeria’s oil hits $116.1 at int’l market, second most expensive

Nigeria’s crude oil grade, Bonny Light is trading at $116.1 per barrel the second most expensive in the international crude oil market.

Nigeria’s crude oil price is only trading below Saudi’s Saharan Blend oil which is at $118.50pbd.

Figures from Reuters showed that Bonny Light’s current trading rate is a 6.91 percent increase from what it traded over the weekend.

The international benchmark price, Brent is at $113.66 per barrel while the United States, West Texas Intermediate, WTI is at $110.5 a barrel

According to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC’s) Secretariat calculations, its basket of thirteen crudes stood at $105 a barrel, compared with $104 the previous day,

READ ALSO: Buhari pledges to take advantage of rising crude oil prices

“The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela)”.

Since the European Union countries considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo, over the weekend and also attack on Saudi oil facilities, the oil market has witnessed an upward trajectory growth after slowing down last week.

Nigeria’s oil production is struggling to keep up with oil quota at a time they should be raking in billions of dollars.

OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for March 2022 showed that Nigeria’s crude oil production declined to an average of 1.417 million bpd in February 2022 when it was supposed to pump 1.73 million barrels per day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now