Promise of free, fair election should not be mere lip service, Atiku tells Buhari

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said that promising people free and fair elections was not done with by ‘mere lip service’.

He said such promise should be accompanied by commitment and should be demonstrated by “way of equal access and restriction to every stakeholder.”

Atiku was responding to the event in Edo ahead of today’s (Saturday’s) governorship election in the state.

Governor Nyesome Wike and other governors of the ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday night claimed that their hotels had been blockaded by security operatives.

However, apparently recalling President Buhari’s promise of commitment to free and fair election in Edo, Atiku lamented that governors of the PDP were the only ones such treatment were meted out on.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, @atiku, “A promise of free & fair election cannot be mere lip service. It’s a commitment & should be demonstrated by way of equal access & restriction to every stakeholder. Blockading the hotel of @OfficialPDPNig governors in the eve of the Edo election isn’t a good way to show fairness.”

