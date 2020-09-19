MALI: AU backs calls for coup leaders to hand over to civilian govt

The African Union (AU) has backed calls urging the military junta in Mali to quickly appoint civilian leaders to manage an 18-month transition towards elections following last month’s coup.

The call was made on Friday by the AU Peace and Security Commissioner Smail Chergui who demanded for a return to constitutional order.

It follows a similar demand by the West African regional bloc Ecowas, which imposed sanctions after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted.

Leaders in West Africa hope to see a civilian government installed in Mali within days, so says Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

READ ALSO: MALI CRISIS: Osinbajo heads to Ghana

Speaking last Tuesday after talks between regional leaders and the military junta that seized power in Mali last month, Mr Akufo-Addo said the regional bloc, ECOWAS, would lift sanctions “the minute” civilians were in place to take over in Mali.

ECOWAS leaders met in Ghanaian capital, Accra, for the talks on Mali’s political crisis.

Mali’s military rulers met West African leaders this week but correspondents say the soldiers who seized power appear reluctant to let a civilian lead the transition.

Join the conversation

Opinions