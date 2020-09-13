Nigerians have long stopped taking Obasanjo, Atiku seriously —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday challenged former President Olusegun Obasanjo to provide details of how the $16billion earmarked for the development of the country’s power sector was spent under his administration.

The ruling party in a statement issued by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, also berated ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar for selling national assets to friends and cronies with attendant negative consequences on the country’s fortune.

Atiku supervised the country’s privatisation process during Obasanjo’s administration.

The ex-president had come under renewed attacks from APC over his latest comment on the state of the nation.

At a forum in Abuja last Thursday, Obasanjo lamented that Nigeria was becoming a failed state under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.

He also claimed that Nigeria was more divided under the current administration.

But in its reaction, the APC described Obasanjo, Atiku, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “political actors that midwifed and institutionalised the national rot, corruption, impunity, and eroding of the country’s value systems.”

The party insisted that such characters could not chart the way forward for the country.

The statement read: “These political actors probably only listen to their own voices because Nigerians have long stopped taking them seriously as they simply lack the antecedents and moral credentials to guide Nigeria and Nigerians to the path of prosperity and progress.

“Instead of the “do or die” lingo Obasanjo and the PDP introduced to our electioneering, votes are beginning to count as our elections improves steadily. Their abandoned projects which constituted drainpipes on national resources are being completed by this administration. The brazen culture of impunity and corruption which they institutionalised are being replaced by strong and accountable systems. The culture of round-tripping and the rested subsidy regime in the petroleum sector has been replaced by a deregulated and accountable petroleum pricing template. Instead of plotting how to sell national assets, particularly the NNPC to friends, this administration is reforming public sector operations to ensure optimised service delivery.

“We are gradually eating what we grow. Our national emergency health response has earned global accolades and recognition as displayed by our COVID-19 response. Our defence capacity to respond and contain emerging security challenges is now tested and proven. How did Nigeria achieve this? A strong, people-centered, and focused leadership which the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration provides.

“Genuine patriots, reputable groups and organizations who are making honest contributions on the deregulation of electricity and petrol prices already see the decision as inevitable and the way to go.

“As it stands, Nigeria will save as much as one trillion naira ($2.6 billion) following the deregulation of the petroleum sector, according to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

“Nigerians trust that the freed up cash will be accounted for and be judiciously invested to develop other critical areas such as infrastructure, health care, education among others.”

