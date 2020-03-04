Protests rock Kano over alleged blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad

Angry youth stormed the Kano State Hisbah office was stormed on Wednesday to protest the alleged blasphemy of Prophet Muhammed by singer Yahaya Sharif-Aminu.

The singer has received several backlashes over the song which they alleged contained derogatory comments attributed to the Prophet Muhammed.

Reports say the protesters who held placards alleged that the state government and the security agents in the state are reluctant to act over the alleged case of blasphemy against the Prophet.

The convener of the protest, Idris Ibrahim (known as Baba Idris), said they came to notify the government about the song.

READ ALSO: Man gets 10 years jail term for manslaughter

He said they approached the Kano Hisbah to take action against the singer who is a member of the Islamic Tijjaniya sect and a member of Faidha group, otherwise they will take the law into their hands.

The Commander of the Hisbah, Harun Ibn-Sina, who addressed the protesters, said that state government is looking into the matter, adding that musician parents had been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Join the conversation

Opinions