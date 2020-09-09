PwC senior partner drowns in Lagos, police commences probe

Auditng firm, Price Waterhouse Coopers has lost one of its Deputy Senior Partner, Tola Ogundipe, who drowned while boating on the coast of Lagos.

According to reports, Ogundipe went missing on Saturday, while the boat was said to have been found on Sunday, before the Marine Police discovered his corpse on Monday.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered a discreet investigation into the death.

Also, while confirming his death, Price Waterhouse Coopers, in a statement on Tuesday signed by the Country Senior Partner, Uyi Akpata, described the deceased as a thoroughbred professional.

He said: “Tola was the PwC Africa Tax Leader and Deputy Country Senior Partner for PwC Nigeria. He also previously served as the Assurance Leader for PwC Africa among his other leadership roles within PwC.

“The accounting profession in Nigeria has been left bereft of the great talent he brought to its advancement including his role as a member of Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

“Funeral arrangements will be agreed with his family and announced in due course.”

