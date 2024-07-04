Rapper Falz explains why he has not been in a relationship since 2008

Nigerian rapper cum actor Folarin Balogun popularly known in music circles as Falz has explained why he has not been in a serious relationship since 2008.

Falz, who became well-known after releasing the song “Marry Me” featuring vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade, made the revelation on the latest episode of the Morning Rush Show, hosted by Bibi Rai.

When the show host asked him the last time he had a relationship, Falz who currently owns an independent record label called Bahd Guys Records answered coyly.

“Let’s not get into this; it’s going to be a dangerous answer,” he began in between laughter.

He added, “My last relationship was in 2008; I was 18 years old precisely. It’s not like I’m running away; it’s just been like a rollercoaster, a couple of different things for a couple of different reasons. It keeps changing, and I just haven’t felt ready.”

READ ALSO: Falz slams El-Rufai’s son, others who criticised him for undergoing knee surgery in UK

“Do you feel like you’re going to be ready anytime soon? As you’re blossoming into Mr Gold?” Bibi Rai probed further.

“You never know; maybe the gold era is the era,” Falz responded.

“What attracts you to a young lady the most?” she asked.

In his reply, Falz emphasised that his interest in women has now gone beyond physical appearances, which he used to focus on before but he is now more into the aura of a woman.

‘‘The aura, the energy, the swag. When I say the aura, I don’t mean that loosely; I’m coming from a realm where I thought I liked light-skin babes or babes with big breasts and other fickle things. I’m in a realm where it’s not about that, now it’s about the kind of energy you ooze.” He said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now