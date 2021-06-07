Real Warri Pikin opens up on battling depression, attempting suicide | Ripples Nigeria

Popular Nigerian comedienne and social media content creator, Real Warri Pikin, real name Anita Asouha has revealed she attempted suicide in 2018.

The social media comedian revealed that at the time, her family was in debt to the tune of N22m. She made this revelation on Sunday via her verified Instagram page.

In one of the pictures she posted, the comedienne turned actress posed, looking dapper in a suit.

She took to the caption section to reveal her ordeal at the time.

Real Warri Pikin wrote;

“On the 6th of June, 2018, the only words I was hearing in my head were ‘end it now!

“Give up already! No hope! You and Ikechukwu will never pay up the N22m debt!

The suffering will never end! End it! End it!’

“You will beg all the days of your life!

“Help will never come!

Rent, school fees, bills are due you can’t pay!

“You and Ikechukwu salary put together in 5 years can’t pay back the debt End it!

The banks, Friends, etc.

“You owe won’t stop calling and embarrassing you.

“End it! The Shame and pain are too much and it will get worse.

“End it! End it now! God will never come truuuuuuuuu for you!”

The comedienne continued;

“And because I was exhausted, I believed the voices in my head.

“I made an attempt to take my own life.

(Dear God, thank you for giving me a second chance).

“Little did I know that my breakthrough was near and God was just preparing me for where he was taking me.”

By Adekunle Fajana

