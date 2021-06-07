Real Warri Pikin opens up on battling depression, attempting suicide | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Real Warri Pikin opens up on battling depression, attempting suicide
Popular Nigerian comedienne and social media content creator, Real Warri Pikin, real name Anita Asouha has revealed she attempted suicide in 2018.
The social media comedian revealed that at the time, her family was in debt to the tune of N22m. She made this revelation on Sunday via her verified Instagram page.
In one of the pictures she posted, the comedienne turned actress posed, looking dapper in a suit.
She took to the caption section to reveal her ordeal at the time.
Real Warri Pikin wrote;
“On the 6th of June, 2018, the only words I was hearing in my head were ‘end it now!
“Give up already! No hope! You and Ikechukwu will never pay up the N22m debt!
The suffering will never end! End it! End it!’
“You will beg all the days of your life!
“Help will never come!
Rent, school fees, bills are due you can’t pay!
“You and Ikechukwu salary put together in 5 years can’t pay back the debt End it!
READ ALSO: Soyinka denies social media post supporting agitation for Yoruba nation
The banks, Friends, etc.
“You owe won’t stop calling and embarrassing you.
“End it! The Shame and pain are too much and it will get worse.
“End it! End it now! God will never come truuuuuuuuu for you!”
The comedienne continued;
“And because I was exhausted, I believed the voices in my head.
“I made an attempt to take my own life.
(Dear God, thank you for giving me a second chance).
“Little did I know that my breakthrough was near and God was just preparing me for where he was taking me.”
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....