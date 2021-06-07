Actress Jemima Osunde pits career on hold for NYSC program | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Actress Jemima Osunde pits career on hold for NYSC program
Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has revealed on Instagram that she is undergoing the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) program in Lagos state.
The Nollywood actress took to the social media platform, where she revealed that she is prepared to put aside her career for a year and dedicate one year of her life to Nigeria.
Here is what Osunde narrated on her Instagram post;
“Is it just me or is the sun generally HOTTER at NYSC camp????? What in the name of hellfire is always going on here? See how I was smiley and what not when I got to camp in the morning,” she captioned the photos.
READ ALSO: TAMPAN suspends Actress Nkechi Blessing, Lege for dragging each other over Baba Ijesha
“Stay tuned for the not so smiley pictures by the time I was halfway done I dare not show you the pictures from when I was done cause even I didn’t recognize myself.”
#servingthiscountry #Nigeria #NotUAR #CopaShun #Ajuwaya #sisiCorper #AuntyPelegbe #WhiteFowl just a few of the rubbish names they call young female corpers like PS: Mohammed helped me slim fit my oversized khaki. The neck of my shirt was a disaster and my cap was absolutely crooked but I wore them like that.”
Jemima Osunde is a trained physiotherapists.
By Adekunle Fajana
