TAMPAN suspends Actresses Nkechi Blessing, Lege for dragging each other over Baba Ijesha | Ripples Nigeria

TAMPAN suspends Actresses Nkechi Blessing, Lege for dragging each other over Baba Ijesha
Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing and her colleague, Lege, real name Kehinde Adams have been suspended by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) for dragging each other online following the controversial bail granted their colleague, Baba Ijesha.
The suspension was issued on Monday, May 24.
In a statement signed by actor, Damola Olatunji, which was posted via the Association’s Instagram page, TAMPAN asked film directors who are members of its association to desist from working with both actors with immediate effect until their suspension is lifted.
Read the statement published below.
“The attention of the National Body of TAMPAN (Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria) has been drawn to the unruly acts, exchange of detrimental verbal utterances, and other acts that are causing disrespect to the image of the association and our noble profession in general.
“All Guilds under TAMPAN have been directed to henceforth desist from having professional dealings with Sunday Nkechi Blessing and Mr. Adams Kehinde (Lege) until further notice. In accordance with the directive from our parent body, Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria, concerning the show of shame currently ongoing between the two practitioners, Sunday Nkechi Blessing and Mr. Adams Kehinde on social media, creating a bad image for our noble profession, punitive order becomes imperative to redeem our battered image.”
