Reality TV star, Ebiteinye, claims she was robbed by man disguised as evangelist

Juliet Ebiteinye, who participated in the reality show, Ultimate Love in 2020 has taken to Instagram to narrate her experience, saying she was robbed and almost kidnapped by a man who disguised as an evangelist.

She made this revelation during the early hours of Wednesday, February 10.

Ebiteinye, who gained modest notoriety following her participation in the relationship-based television show, Ultimate Love, stated that she is currently on the run for her life and needs aid.

Taking to social media on Wednesday morning, the reality star stated that several men have shown interest in dating her since she broke out of the reality show.

She narrated, that the alleged thief portrayed himself as an evangelist, and that this happened immediately after she returned from the reality show, Ultimate Love in 2020.

She said she has since alerted the Nigerian police and her followers on the social media platform, while also aharing the identity of the alleged thief.

Ultimate Love is a Nigerian reality competition series created by pay-TV operator Multichoice Nigeria for DStv. The series follows 16 random contestants in a secluded venue for 8 weeks under 24-hour surveillance until two contestants are declared the “Ultimate Couple”.

She posted: