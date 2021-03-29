Reps to probe disbursement of aviation's intervention fund | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate complaints by airline operators and other stakeholders on the handling of COVID-19 intervention fund by the Ministry of Aviation.

The Chairman of House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the concerns raised by aviation stakeholders on the matter were too weighty to be ignored.

The lawmaker said the committee would demand from the ministry, the detailed disbursement of the intervention fund to save the industry from any unforeseen incidents.

He said: “The essence is not to witch-hunt anybody but to clear every doubt over the disbursements. We want to know the detailed disbursements, airline by airline, the parastatals under the ministry and other organisations.

“The committee was quite aware of the challenges facing the industry due to the impact of the COVID-19 and the genuine concerns expressed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on the need for Federal Government’s palliative to the industry.

READ ALSO: Reps probe funds disbursed to MDAs from 2015 to 2020

“Some airline operators have, however, complained that despite being asked to submit their details which they did, up till date, there have been no response from the ministry.

“Also, there were allegations that the ministry carried out selective disbursements and the exercise lacked transparency.”

Nnaji said although the House had already adjourned for Easter holidays, the committee would cut short its break to look into the matter because of the critical role of aviation in the country’s economy.

Join the conversation

Opinions