Reps to probe non-appearance of CBN, AMCON for budget defence

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, resolved to commence investigations into the non-appearance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company for the 2022 budget defence.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by a lawmaker, Fatau Mohammed (Katsina).

Mohammed, who led the debate on the matter, decried the non-appearance of the three organizations for the defence of their 2022 budget proposals before the House Committee on Banking and Currency.

He said: “It will interest the House to know that none of the above agencies has been over sighted in the past two years and they have failed to make their 2022 budget available to the committee. How long shall we allow this illegality to continue.”

READ ALSO: AMCON submits list of top 1000 debtors owing N3.96tn to National Assembly

In his submission, the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, accused the agencies of flouting the law as every government agency was required to appear before the House for the defence of their budget.

”This is a breach of the law of which this House should make a finding and place it properly the culpability of these agencies. It would be proper for this to come in a way of a motion for an investigation,’’ he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, said the House leadership would engage the committee to resolve the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now