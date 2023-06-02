REVIEW: How Tinubu govt can tweak the ecosystem, position Nigeria as a tech-driven economy

The inauguration ceremony of Monday, May 29, 2023, to swear-in Nigeria’s new President and Vice President (Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima) has ignited a wave of optimism and excitement in some quarters across the nation.

As the new administration takes charge, there is a renewed sense of hope and anticipation for the country’s future. In particular, the potential for bolstering Nigeria’s tech ecosystem under the leadership of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration is a cause for concern for industry analysts.

With a vision to drive innovation, engage youths, foster entrepreneurship, and embrace digital transformation, the Tinubu administration may hold the key to unlocking Nigeria’s immense potential in the global technology landscape.

Introduction:

Nigeria, being Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, possesses a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, a young and dynamic population, and a burgeoning tech sector. However, there is still much work to be done to fully unleash Nigeria’s tech potential and establish a thriving ecosystem that can compete on the global stage. Drawing inspiration from successful strategies employed by countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Israel, and China can provide valuable insights and guide Nigeria’s journey towards tech-driven economic growth.

By exploring the strategies and policies implemented by these global tech innovators, the Tinubu administration can chart a clear path to strengthen Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. These strategies encompass crucial areas such as investment in research and development (R&D), education and skill development, start-up support and entrepreneurship, youth appointments, infrastructure development, government procurement and support, and international collaboration.

Implementing these strategies with an understanding of Nigeria’s unique context and challenges will be pivotal in transforming Nigeria into a leading tech hub in Africa and beyond.

Research and development (R&D):

Increasing investment in research and development will drive innovation and a solid foundation for Nigeria’s tech sector. By collaborating with universities, research institutions, and private enterprises, the government can spur groundbreaking research projects and pave the way for technological advancements.

Moreover, focusing on STEM education, establishing specialized tech schools, and promoting coding and computer science education will nurture a skilled workforce capable of driving technological innovation.

In making this happen, the new government should ensure that ministries and agencies such as the Science and Technology, National Information and Technology Development Agency are led by tech savvy personality with track records in human capacity development.

Start-up support and entrepreneurship:

Supporting start-ups and entrepreneurship is another key component of a thriving tech ecosystem. Nigeria has been largely adjudged as a suffocating economy for businesses. No thanks to unfriendly policies.

For a prosperous tech ecosystem, simplified business registration processes, access to funding and venture capital, mentorship programs, and incubators/accelerators can empower aspiring tech entrepreneurs and provide them with the necessary resources and support to succeed.

Additionally, creating a favorable regulatory framework that includes tax incentives and intellectual property protection will attract both domestic and foreign investment in the tech sector.

Infrastructure development:

Infrastructure development, particularly in terms of broadband connectivity, data centers, and digital infrastructure, is critical for the growth of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. Reliable internet access and digital infrastructure are essential to support the operations and expansion of tech companies across the country, especially in a bid to decongestion cities such as Lagos, Kano, etc.

Hence, collaborating with private sector entities to develop and upgrade digital infrastructure will lay a solid foundation for the growth of Nigeria’s tech sector.

Government procurement and support:

Government procurement policies can play a significant role in stimulating the tech ecosystem. Taking cues from successful models, Nigeria under the new Tinubu administration can encourage government agencies to procure goods and services from local tech companies, providing them with a vital customer base and opportunities to scale. Such policies will drive demand for local tech products and services, fostering growth and competitiveness within the sector.

Most importantly, Nigerian professionals can feel appreciated, and the brain drain that has plagued the nation may ease off gradually.

International collaboration:

Beyond education and skill development, start-up support and entrepreneurship, youth appointments, infrastructure development, government procurement and support; international collaboration is paramount for Nigeria to tap into global knowledge, resources, and markets.

Establishing partnerships, trade agreements, and joint research initiatives with tech leaders worldwide will facilitate knowledge exchange, attract foreign investment, and open doors to global markets for Nigerian tech companies.

The time is ripe:

Yet again, the country, under the new administration, is being offered a unique opportunity to elevate the country’s tech ecosystem to new heights. By implementing strategies inspired by the successes of the UK, US, Israel, and China, Nigeria can foster an enabling environment that nurtures innovation, supports entrepreneurship, and attracts investment in the tech sector.

As Nigeria embraces the potential of technology and digital transformation under the leadership of the Tinubu administration, there is great potential for the country to emerge as a leading force in the global technology landscape.

It is, however, crucial to recognize that the development of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem requires a tailored approach that aligns with the country’s unique challenges, cultural dynamics, and socio-economic conditions. While drawing inspiration from global models, it is essential to adapt strategies to suit Nigeria’s context and ensure inclusivity and equitable growth across the nation.

The place of leadership:

The success of these strategies lies in effective policy implementation, regulatory reforms, and consistent monitoring and evaluation. The Tinubu Administration should prioritize the execution of these policies through collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including academia, industry experts, tech entrepreneurs, and international partners. Regular assessments will help identify areas for improvement and refine strategies to maximize their impact.

Furthermore, it is imperative for the Tinubu Administration to promote an ecosystem that encourages diversity and inclusivity. By actively engaging women, youths, and marginalized communities, Nigeria can harness untapped talent and ensure that the benefits of technological advancements reach all segments of society.

The challenge ahead

The journey towards strengthening Nigeria’s tech ecosystem will not be without challenges. Issues such as inadequate infrastructure, epileptic power supply, limited access to funding, and regulatory bottlenecks will require concerted efforts and innovative solutions. The Tinubu administration should prioritize addressing these challenges by investing in infrastructure development, establishing tech-focused funding mechanisms, and implementing business-friendly policies that foster an enabling environment for tech innovation.

Hope for the future:

With the right vision, determination, and strategic actions, the Tinubu administration can pave the way for Nigeria’s prosperous future as a technology-driven economy.

