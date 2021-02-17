RipplesMetrics.... Six charts that show life is getting tougher for Nigerians | Ripples Nigeria

Business
RipplesMetrics…. Six charts that show life is getting tougher for Nigerians
Life is getting tougher for Nigerians, and for a breadwinner on N30,000 minimum wage, the hardship is clearly tougher.
On Tuesday, Inflation hit 16.47 percent, the highest level since 2017, and in the last 18 months has been on a consistent rise.
To understand this, Ripples Nigeria collated key socio-economic metrics that capture the living standards of Nigerians.
Declining Purchasing Power
For quite a long time, concerns have been raised by analysts on the inability of Nigerians to increase their spendings, a feeling captured in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) for the fourth quarter of 2020.
According to the CBN report, most respondents surveyed indicated no plans to spend much in 2021 due to the unfavourable outlook, to declining economic conditions, family financial situation and declining family income.
Poverty
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) “2019 Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria” report, highlights that 40 percent of the total population, or almost 83 million people, live below the country’s poverty line of 137,430 naira ($381.75) per year.
This implies that four out of every 10 Nigerians spend less than $1 every day.
Rising food prices
Nigeria seems to be plunging into a new dimension of economic crisis as food inflation reached a new high.
According to inflation data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Tuesday it will now costs Nigerians twice the average amount spent on food five years ago to purchase the same today.
In January 2016, food inflation stood at 10.64 percent, in January 2021 it has risen to a record level of 20.57 percent from 19.56 percent in December.
Unemployment
The number of unemployed Nigerians as at second quarter of 2016 was 10.64 million. The latest figure in second quarter of 2020 according to NBS stands at 21.76 million.
What this means is that 10 million Nigerians have been added to the unemployment number in the last four years, a figure that is expected to grow when the latest labour statistics is released.
Rising Transportation Costs
NBS latest CPI report also shows, the average transportation cost both for Urban and Rural areas is on the highest level since 2009.
Transportation costs increased by 79.5 percent from 177.9 price point in January 2016 to 319.4 in January 2021.
Exchange Rate
In six years, Nigeria’s Naira in the official window has dropped 93.4 percent in value to the US dollars.
The free fall of the naira has largely be attributed to the high cost of goods in the country due to the country‘s dependence on importation.
Business
Okonjo-Iweala challenges Africa to take advantage of e-commerce to engender trading competitiveness
The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday charged the African continent to take advantage of e-commerce and value addition processes to engender global competitiveness in world trading.
Okonjo-Iweala made the call at a virtual interview session anchored by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) 2021.
She said e-commerce could drive industrialisation in Nigeria and Africa at large.
Okonjo-Iweala said the need to move from the position of constant exporting of raw materials to value addition processes was pertinent now more than ever.
The new WTO chief said more than 90 percent of pharmaceutical products were imported into Africa, a situation, which provided a big gap and opportunities for manufacturing within the continent.
Okonjo-Iweala, who was Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, urged both the federal and state governments to leverage the opportunities inherent in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) not just as a consumer market, but as a manufacturing and exporting nation.
She said: “The world is going digital, which means e-commerce is here to stay and I am excited about negotiating e-commerce agreements because I feel our cities and countries can benefit.
“We have many Small and Medium Enterprises, many of which are women-owned and I would like to see them running on the digital platform.
”We also have to get from the position where we are exporting raw materials to one where we are adding more value and processes.
“For Lagos, Nigeria, and the continent, we have to ask ourselves the big question, how do we industrialise Africa? And the agenda 2063 of the African Union looks very much like how we can get there.
“Africa imports more than 90 percent of the pharmaceutical products that we use on the continent, so that is a big gap and there is an opportunity for us to manufacture those products.
“We have a market of 1.3 billion people, equivalent to China and India, and with the AfCFTA under implementation, Lagos and Nigeria must look at how they can take advantage of such a big market.”
Okonjo-Iweala said that besides manufacturing, there were the creative arts and medical services, amongst others which the government must accord priority attention.
According to her, the future is changing and very dynamic; the future is artificial intelligence and the digital economy.
“Lagos is one of the most exciting cities in Africa and by extension, the world. So, how can we make the creative arts and the movie industry create more jobs for the youths.
“I think the biggest challenge for Lagos State is infrastructure, I mean infrastructure of the future, not just roads, but telecommunication infrastructure,” she added.
Business
FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister
The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, said on Tuesday the Federal Government spends over N50 billion monthly on electricity.
The minister, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Aaron Artimas, stated this when he received the Guild of Actors and Film Producers in his office in Abuja.
He said: “Worried by the incessant complaints by ordinary Nigerians over the unavoidable and periodic increase in the cost of electricity, the Federal Government has been subsidising electricity supply in the country to the tune of over N50 billion.
“The funds are provided to augment the shortfall by the Distribution Companies (DiSCos) who have failed to defray the cost of bulk electricity supplied to them by the Generating Companies (GenCoS).
“However, following a minor increase in the tariff regime, the subsidy has now decreased by half, but still constitutes a serious drain on the nation’s economy.”
Mamman expressed concern over the failure of the DiSCos to stabilise their operations to meet their financial obligations to other players in the sector.
He said it was in response to this unfortunate development that the federal government was forced to partly subsidise the sector to reduce the burden on ordinary Nigerians.
The minister added: “Nigerians must understand that these companies were privatised long before the advent of this administration but the government has no alternative than to continue managing the sector before a final solution is secured.
“Through the Presidential Power Initiative and other intervention measures, the government is diligently working to massively resolve all these inherited problems that have continuously frustrated the success of the sector.”
Mamman claimed that most of the DisCos were sold off and managed as family businesses, a development that has hampered its effective management.
Business
Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
Bitcoin finally surpassed the $50,000 mark after several weeks.
The surge in Bitcoin valuation is the first time in recent months that it will rise without a push from a prominent investor or company.
However, Bitcoin was unable to maintain the surge, as it dropped from $50,584.85, and currently trade for $48,657.21, according to Coindesk a cryptocurrency trading platform.
The lowest Bitcoin price within 24 hours is $47,088.84.
Ripples Nigeria understands that the surge in Bitcoin price is the first indication of market acceptance and expanding reach across various countries.
Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions in the country, Nigerians are still trading heavily in Bitcoin.
Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency among the digital assets that have changed the way individuals and companies transact. It has made trading possible without a CBN-backed currency.
