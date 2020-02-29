Rivers is a one-party state, just PDP —Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has described the state as a one party state.

He said the only party existing in the state remained just the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor spoke when a former Commissioner of Education and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Allwell Onyesoh defected to the PDP with his supporters at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Friday.

“There is no other party in Rivers State. PDP is the only party as far as Rivers State is concerned.

“Except people who do not see and those who tell lies in this state, the only party that means well for Rivers State is the PDP,” Wike said.

The governor said the people of the state were happy with the development PDP had continued to bring to the state.

He added that the performance of the Rivers State PDP was not propaganda.

He said PDP “is the only party that keeps its promises. When we say a thing, we go all out to carry it out on behalf of the people,” he said.

According to Wike, it was a thing of happiness that Rivers leaders are returning to the PDP to promote the interest of the state.

“Everybody has equal rights. Luckily congresses will soon start and everyone will participate. The new entrants will feel at home. The more the merrier,” he added.

In his response, Onyesoh said, “We came back to our house. We went on a journey. We have gone, we have seen and we have come back.

“We make bold to come back to the House that rightly belongs to us. I thank those who did not leave as they stayed home to keep the house in order.”

The APC in Rivers has been enmeshed in serous crisis. The party during the 2019 general election was barred from fielding candidate in any elective positions in the state owing to the protracted crisis.

