Rivers PDP demands arrest of APC guber candidate, Cole

The Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded for the arrest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the March 18 poll in the state, Tonye Cole.

This call was made by the PDP Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Sydney Gbara, on a Channels Television programme on Monday.

Gbara accused the APC cadidate of desperation and inciting violence, citing an incident which led to a clash between APC supporters allegedly led by Cole and supporters of the PDP along Aba Road in Port Harcourt earlier in the day.

The clash was triggered after Cole had visited the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) along with his supporters to inspect election documents used for the election.

It was reported that the clash between thugs loyal to both parties led to injuries as guns and other dangerous weapons were used.

It was also gathered that thugs believed to be loyal to the PDP later attacked the APC secretariat in the state and in the process, descended on the APC governorship candidate, Cole, who has alleged threat to his life after he was reportedly beaten up by the thugs.

