Rivers APC abandons guber candidate, Cole, in court, withdraws petition against PDP, INEC

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have abandoned its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole in the quest to find justice over the out come of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The party has withdrawn its petition against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the victory of governor-elect, Fubara Siminalayi, in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Subsequently, the Tribunal on Monday, struck out the petition, leaving the governorship candidate of the APC, Cole, as the only petitioner against INEC and the PDP, who is challenging the victory of Siminalayi in the governorship poll.

The APC’s withdrawal of its petition was brought pursuant to order 9 rule 15 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019.

