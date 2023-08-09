Romanian abducted by Al Qaeda affiliate group regains freedom after 8 years

A Romanian national, Iulian Ghergut, who was abducted by an Al-Qaeda affiliate group in Burkina Faso in 2015 has regained his freedom.

The 47-year-old was abducted by Al-Mourabitoun while working in a manganese mine near the border with Mali and Niger in April 2015.

The Romanian foreign ministry confirmed his release in a statement on Wednesday.

The Romanian government thanked its Moroccan counterpart for its “important support.”

“He (Ghergut) has been released and is currently safe on Romanian territory,” the statement read.

