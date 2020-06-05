Latest Sports

Ronaldo’s career earnings hit billion dollar mark after making $105 million in 2019

June 5, 2020
Cristiano-Ronaldo
By Ripples Nigeria

The career earnings of Juventus and Portugal forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, have hit the billion dollar mark, according to media company, Forbes.

The 35-year-old was said to have earned a whooping $105 million last year, which landed him above rival Lionel Messi in the Forbes annual Celeb100 ranking.

Forbes says Ronaldo is now only the third sports star to reach the milestone, joining Golf star Tiger Woods and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Ronaldo raked in $150million in the last year from his wages and endorsement deals, pushing him into the billions for career earnings.

The forward also has his own company, CR7, as well as being the most-followed sports star in the world on Facebook and Instagram.

Ronaldo also rakes in roughly £1million per post on Instagram – more than any other person on the planet.

He makes £14million more per year from social media than he does from his Juventus pay-packet.

Amazingly, Messi, who is three years Ronaldo’s junior, is expected to reach the $1bn mark next year.

