Sanusi charges Nigerians to vote for good leaders in 2023

The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Sunday urged Nigerians to pray and vote for honest and competent leaders that would address insecurity and other challenges confronting the country in 2023.

He made the call at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Jam’iyyatu Ansaruddin At Tijaniyya, Nigeria, in Abuja.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor also stressed the need for Nigerians to unite for national development.

Sanusi said: “What we need going forward is to improve the unity of the Dharikka and improve our relationship with other Muslims as well as other Nigerians and to play a big role in contributing to the future of this country.



“We need to pray hard for peace and stability in Nigeria that Allah gives us leaders who are competent, honest, and who would serve the interest of the people, especially as we are faced with incoming elections and insecurity in the country, we have no weapons as Muslims other than prayer.

“So, I called on all of you to continue to pray to Allah to give us good leaders and protect us against the machinations of our enemies.”

