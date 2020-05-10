Sanusi Lamido’s new addition, Davido’s collabo with Nicki Minaj, Wale Ojo’s double quarantine and all the gist that kept the mill spinning

SANUSI LAMIDO

Barely a month after his son Aminu and his wife, Zainab, welcomed a baby girl, the family three of dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has just added another branch with the birth of a new child.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that Lamido Sanusi has been blessed with a new baby girl from his fourth wife, Saadatu Barkindo Mustapha, an indigene of Adamawa state, who got married to the former CBN Governor at the age of 18.

The news of the birth of the baby girl was also revealed on the account of a Twitter user said to be close to the family, who tweeted the baby’s picture with a message which reads thus: “Our princess is here”

PATORANKING

As well-meaning Nigerians continue to reach out as the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown bites harder, dancehall singer Patoranking has also been moved to contribute his own quota to the needy.

We gather that the ‘Love You Die’ crooner during the week teamed up with the Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation to cushion the effect of the lockdown on vulnerable citizens.

The exercise witnessed the visit of mapped-out communities in a 3-day outreach to distribute palliatives including bags of rice, cartons of noodles, and other relief materials to residents of Abule-ado, Ebute-metta and Makoko communities with total compliance to social distancing guidelines.

DAVIDO

Nursing father, David Adeleke aka Davido is already prepping up for his third album titled ‘A Better Time’ with news revealing that he is waxing a new single with American superstar rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Reports say that the new studio collection which is coming after his sophomore album titled ‘A Good Time’, which was released on November 22, 2019, will drop on music shelves by July 2020.

We gather also that the new album by the Sony Music act, which took 14 days to put together according to Davido will feature eleven songs on it with Tiwa Savage listed as one of the featured artists on the new collection by ‘OBO’.

WALE OJO

Nollywood actor Wale Ojo has been stuck in the Dominican Republic because of coronavirus pandemic and he seems to be making good use of his free time by tapping into the virtual space like most celebrities are doing now.

The actor had taken off for Puerto Rico from London in the month of March at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to attend a friend’s event where he confirmed that he got quarantined for two weeks.

“As I have had plenty of time on my hands after a lengthy quarantine here, I have set up several projects namely, The Wale Ojo Show, it is a live Instagram show,” he said.

ABDUL SAMAD RABIU

Billionaire Founder of the BUA Group and the BUA Foundation, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has continued to deep his hand into his pockets to contribute immensely to the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports say the businessman in addition to the N3 billion in cash, food items, medical supplies and infrastructure donated to the government has made an additional sum of N3.3 billion available through BUA Foundation.

The humongous contribution N3.3 billion by the billionaire rated by Forbes magazine now brings the amount donated by the businessman to the tune of N6.3 billion in cash.

TOM CRUISE

Popular Hollywood actor, Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has revealed in a statement.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” Bridenstine added.

The tweet by Bridenstine followed a report in Hollywood trade outlet Deadline that Cruise was working with Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk to make what would be the first feature film to be shot in space.

The proposed action adventure is in its early stages, Deadline reported days ago.

GENEVIEVE NNAJI

Scores of Nollywood thespians flooded social media with goodwill messages for actress and mother of one, Genevieve Nnaji who recently turned 41-years old.

Leading the flurry of messages sent to Genevieve were posts sent by actress Funke Akindele and other celebrities on Sunday who took to their various instagram pages to celebrate the movie director and producer.

Funke Akindele wrote thus on Instagram; “Happy birthday my darling sister.

Veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, also displayed a picture of Genevieve Nnaji on her Instagram page with a message which reads thus: “I congratulate you for all you have accomplished; today another year has been added on to you. I celebrate you.”

