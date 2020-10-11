After protests that spread across many major cities of Nigeria over police brutality, and against the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday disbanded the unit.
Below are five major things to note in the IGP’s announcement:
- #OndoDecides: Akeredolu returns as governor, beats Jegede, Ajayi - October 11, 2020
- SARS DISBANDED: Five major things IGP Adamu said - October 11, 2020
- Senator Danjuma Goje picks new wife, Oritsefemi in wife battery drama. See other gists we tracked… - October 11, 2020