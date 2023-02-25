Scores injured as terrorists attack Borno community

Scores of voters were injured on Saturday when terrorists attacked the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The insurgents were said to have fired gunshots from the top of the Mandara Mountains during the elections in the area.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, who confirmed the attack during a briefing on Saturday in Abuja, however said no INEC facility was destroyed.

He said the injured persons had been taken to a hospital in the area for necessary medical attention.

READ ALSO: ISWAP hoists flag in Borno community after overrunning military

Yakubu said: “The first one is the attack in Gwoza. Gwoza is in Borno State. I want to report that the military has confirmed that it was an 81-mm mortar attack on two facilities including a filling station near INEC office but no damage to INEC facilities and no casualties.

“Some people were injured and they are in the hospital. We wish them a speedy recovery but no destruction of INEC facilities and no disruption of the electoral process.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now