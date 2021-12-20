20 killed, scores abducted, houses razed, food, livestock looted as terrorists lay siege to Borno community

Not less than 20 people were killed with dozens abducted when suspected Boko Haram terrorists invaded Kilangar village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Askira, who hails from the Klangar community, the insurgents who invaded the community at about 2pm, looted foodstuff, livestock and set many houses, shops, vehicles and other properties worth millions of naira, on fire during the attack.

Hon. Askira added that his family house in the community as well as the residence of the District Head of Kilangar, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Kilangar, were also razed by the terrorists.

A resident of the affected community who spoke on the condition of anonimity, said the terrorists had a field day as there was no ground military troops to confront the attackers, although, airforce jets responded with an airstrike to repel the devastating attack on the community after they had already caused much havoc.

“The terrorists had a field day going from one end of the Klangar community, shooting sporadically, killing and injuring many people, looting shops, foodstuff and livestock, burning houses and vehicle along the way.

“There was no ground military troop on the ground to tackle the terrorists, though airforce jet later came to repel them.

“It also took the local vigilante and hunters who mobilized and managed to repel the attackers.”

Another resident was quoted as saying:

“We are currently under pandemonium as armed insurgents stormed our community, shooting sporadically at targets while setting ablaze residential houses, vehicles, shops and looting.

“Although I cannot tell you the number of casualties, but over dozens were killed with destruction of properties with no confrontation from the security forces.”

