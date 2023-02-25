Angry voters protest at INEC office in Bayelsa over non availability of voting materials

Some voters, who were angry over their inability to vote, have marched to the Yenagoa, Bayelsa State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC} to protect due to the unavailability of sensitive materials.

Read also:Late arrival of INEC officials marks slow start to election

According to the protesters, they were angry that they could not cast their ballots as no electoral officer showed up.

Policemen however dispersed them with gunsots while the protest was ongoing.

Reacting to the protest, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bayelsa State, Emmanuel Alex-Hart, appealed to them to maintain the peace as the commission would address their concerns.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now