SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, meets CAN, bemoans Nigeria’s leadership crisis

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, has spoken to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in advance of the 2023 election on his plans to help Nigeria emerge from its current predicament.

The SDP candidate bemoaned Nigeria’s lack of effective leadership.

Adebayo spoke on Tuesday in Abuja during an interactive session with the CAN leadership.

He declared that the country’s biggest problem was poor leadership and promised to be the effective leader Nigerians want.

“The problem of Nigeria still goes back to the quality of leadership we produce. There is a particular type of leadership Nigeria is supposed to have and the church has 90 percent role to play there.

“A good leader must be just. Our parents need to learn how to tell the truth. Injustice is everywhere. If the leaders are just, then nobody would be bothered about tribe or religion which is the leading factor of most of the challenges facing the country. Justice is an attitude of God and until we have it, Nigerians will continue to suffer division”, he said.

