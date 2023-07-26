Senate confirms Tinubu’s NEDC board nominees

A classmate of former President Muhammadu Buhari, General Paul Tarfa (North East, Adamawa), was confirmed as the chairman of the commission.

The nominees were confirmed following their screening at plenary on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria reports that President Bola Tinubu, had in a letter read on the floor of the Senate by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, sought the confirmation of the appointments.

The other nominees for confirmation Include Hon Gambo Maikyau member (North East, Taraba ); Abdullahi Abbas member (North West, Kano); Zaf Steven Ondora, Member (North Central, Benue); Chief Mutiu Lawal Areh, Member ( South West, Lagos ).