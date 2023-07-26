Politics
Senate confirms Tinubu’s NEDC board nominees
The Nigerian Senate, Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of some members of the governing board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).
A classmate of former President Muhammadu Buhari, General Paul Tarfa (North East, Adamawa), was confirmed as the chairman of the commission.
The nominees were confirmed following their screening at plenary on Wednesday.
Ripples Nigeria reports that President Bola Tinubu, had in a letter read on the floor of the Senate by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, sought the confirmation of the appointments.
Others are: Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo, Member (South East, Abia); Frank Achinike Owo Member (South South, Rivers); Mohamed Goni Alkali (Managing Director North East, Borno).
Those for re-appointment are Musa Yashi, Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs (North East, Bauchi ); Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya as Executive Director of Operations, (North East, Gombe); and Dr Abubakar Garba Ileah, Executive Director of Administration and finance, (North East, Yobe).
