Politics
Senate frowns at Nigerian govt’s proposal to borrow N200m to buy mosquito nets
The Senate, on Tuesday, questioned a plan by the Federal Government to solicit a $200 million loan for the purchase of mosquito nets in 13 out of the 36 states of the federation.
Members of the Senate Committee on Foreign and Local Loans led by the Chairman, Senator Clifford Ordia, were angered by the request proposed by the Ministry of Health.
The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mahmuda Mamman, had stated before the Committee that the FG was planning to borrow $200 million to purchase mosquito nets and other ancillary medical therapies to prevent malaria.
According to Mamman, the loan would be used to medically fight malaria in 13 states which cover 208 local government Councils and 3,536 primary health care centres.
In response, a member of the Committee, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe queried the Permanent Secretary and the Executive Secretary of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib on the rationale behind the huge loan proposal.
READ ALSO: Senate sets deadline for Committees to submit reports on 2022 budget
Senator Ordia also wondered why N450 million was budgeted for malaria treatment in the proposed 2022 budget and yet, plans were being made to borrow $200 million for the same purpose
He said: “This is unacceptable. We should be able to put our feet down when dealing with these donor agencies or creditors as regards loans to be taken and what it should be expended on.
“Don’t we have local manufacturers of mosquito nets and malaria drugs in Nigeria to patronise with the loan even if approved?
“This is a clear case of money and jobs for the boys by creditors luring you for loans and railroading you on what it should be spent on.
“Washington or whatever creditor offering the loan, should stop giving us money with one hand and taking it back with another hand through railroaded spending”.
The N450million already budgeted for fighting malaria in the reported vulnerable areas was enough, the Committee decided.
Consequently, the Committee asked the Permanent Secretary to explain how the idea was arrived at and how it would be implemented.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...