Senate to probe death of 20 miners in Niger

The Senate has resolved to investigate the cause of a rockslide that killed more than 20 people in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

At least 30 informal miners were buried alive in a gold mining site at Galkogo village of Shiroro LGA Monday collapsed.

The mining site was operated by African Minerals and Logistics Limited.

The Senate decision followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by the Senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani, at the plenary in Abuja.

He lamented that the miners in their quests for gold and lithium met their untimely death as the avalanche caved in and buried them under the rubbles.

He argued that the tragic incident underscored the need for holistic action to address the dangers posed by local mining activities across the country.

Sani said: “This will go a long way to ensure that mining activities are conducted safely and legally to prevent future tragedies and improve the overall well-being of miners across the country.”

The Senate after observing a minute silence in honour of the victims, commended the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, for his swift response to the situation.

READ ALSO: One dead, 30 trapped in Niger mining site collapse

The Red Chamber urged the Federal Government to come out with strict safety measures and regulations on mining activities in Nigeria in line with international best practices.

It also called for the deployment of adequate security apparatus to the mining communities to maintain vigilance around mining areas to prevent further incursions and intrusion by informal miners.

The parliament urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies of government to expedite actions on the recovery of the remains of the deceased in the catastrophe.

The Senate urged its Committee on Solid Minerals to investigate the incident.

It equally directed the committee to accelerate the passage of the Mine Ranger Bill.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now