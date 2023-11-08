Senate to probe purchase of N5bn presidential yacht, promises to use one week

The Senate has declared that it will look into the circumstances behind the N5 billion presidential boat purchase.

The Senate Committee on Navy, chaired by Senator Gbenga Daniel (All Progressives Congress) who represents Ogun East, announced the resolution.

The legislator’s media aide, Steve Oliyide, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The media has been agog since the report on the procurement of the yacht, generating controversy with many Nigerians pointing accusing fingers at the Presidency for being insensitive.

Daniel disclosed that, as a result, the committee had decided to look into the facts and problems surrounding the contentious yacht in a short amount of time—one week.

He said, “The uproar over the potential acquisition of the yacht has gained substantial attention since it was first disclosed in the media.

“Many Nigerians have voiced their concerns and criticism, with a significant number expressing displeasure about how such a luxury item can find its way into the Supplementary Budget.

“Given the conflicting and contradictory reports circulating in the media regarding the yacht’s acquisition, we have identified the need for a thorough investigation. “

The committee chairman added, “The primary objective is to uncover the facts, dispel uncertainties, and provide the public with an accurate and comprehensive understanding of the situation.

“Many Nigerians believe that the position of the Senate committee in this regard signifies a significant step towards transparency and accountability within the government by the Senate.”

The Ogun East Senator further noted that apart from the investigation, “the committee also resolved to visit all naval facilities across the country with a view to prioritising training and welfare of naval personnel and veterans, while emphasising the need for improved funding for the Nigerian Navy to perform their critical roles in the nation’s economic and security sector.

“The committee further resolved to promote the modernisation of the Nigerian Navy’s fleet, enhance its operational capabilities and push for naval research and development agencies.”

