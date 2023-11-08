Former Speaker, Odefa, dumps PDP in Ebonyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State chapter has witnessed a some depletion in its ranks as the immediate past Speaker of the state house of assembly, Odefa Obasi Odefa, resigned his membership of the party.

Odefa tendered his resignation letter to the Chairman of his Ogudu Okwor Ward, Oshiri community in Onicha East constituency of the state.

The former Speaker confirmed his resignation in Abakaliki, the state capital, while speaking to journalists

He was flanked by other bigwigs of PDP and Labour Party(LP) in the local government who all announced their resignation of the membership of their political parties.

They include: PDP Chairman of Ugwu Oshiri Ward, PDP Chairman of Okpuzor/ Ukawu Ward, PDP Chairman Ebyia Oshiri Ward, PDP Chairman Abaomege Ward, PDP Chairman Ishinkwo/Ukawu Ward, PDP Chairman Ogudu Okwor Ward Oshiri, Odefa Ogbu Odefa Coordinator of Chukwuma Odii campaign organization in Onicha local government area, former Labour Party Chairman of Onicha local government, Hon. Chinedu Nwokposi, Dr. Pius Okoro a key stakeholder of PDP in Onicha local government and many others.

Odefa’s resignation letter reads: “After a robust discussion with my family and associates, I have decided to resign my membership of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

“In considering the decision, I am satisfied that I have given my best to the party and as well thank the party for the chance to serve while I was in the party. I wish you well and thank you so much.

“The implication of that is that there is nothing like PDP executives or functional executives in the entire Onicha East which comprises of Oshiri, Ukawu, Abaomege and Ishinkwo communities.

“Yes, my younger brother is a major stakeholder, not just a major stakeholder. He is the National Vice Chairman of PDP all over south east. But in our family, we are very mature people. We may have different opinions and we respect each other’s opinions and feelings.

“People in the same family, even people from the same mother and father can be in different parties, politics is different from family. When it comes to politics, we do politics, when it comes to family, we do family.

“We are all old and matured, none of us is less than 50 years, all of us are all grown up and married with children. So, we have no problem with that at all.”

