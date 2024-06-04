Seven rescued from Niger collapsed mining site

At least seven persons have been rescued at a collapsed mining site in Kogo, Shiroro local government Area of Niger State.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, had earlier confirmed that one person died, six injured and more than 30 others were trapped in the site located at Galadima village in Shiroro LGA.

The mining site was operated by African Minerals and Logistics Limited.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, confirmed the rescue of the seven persons in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the first responders had already been deployed to the scene of the incident, adding that the rescue mission was in collaboration with the mining company.

The minister said the swift action was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to mitigate the adverse impact of the incident and rescue those still trapped in the rubble.

Alake said: “Upon learning of the incident, we mobilised our Federal Mines Officer (FMO) and officials of the Mines Inspectorate to the site.

“In collaboration with the mining company, we have rescued seven victims, some with injuries. Rescue operations with excavators are ongoing to ensure we avert loss of lives.”

