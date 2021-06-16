News
Shake-up in Nigeria Correctional Service as seven DCGs redeployed
The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced a shake-up in its top management, as part of a new strategy to reposition it.
The service in a communique released on Wednesday in Abuja disclosed that seven officers holding key positions in the agency have been redeployed and are expected to take up their postings with immediate effect.
Speaking on the development, Controller-General, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, said the deployments were geared towards injecting new ideas in the management of the Service to address emerging challenges, as well as meet the expectations of the public, particularly in the implementation of the NCoS Act 2019.
READ ALSO: El Zakzaky’s wife never had COVID-19 —Correctional Service boss
Those affected by the new posting are Deputy Controller-Generals (DCGs), Tunde Ladipo who was moved from Non-Custodial to Health and welfare while Sylvester Nwakuche, formerly in charge of Training and Staff Development, now takes over as DCG in charge of Non-Custodial.
Also, Emilia Oputa Adaobi, covering Duty was moved to Training and Staff Development, Uche Nwobi, former DCG in charge of inmates was moved to Training and Productivity, while Akinjijonwi Tosin was deployed to Works and Logistics.
Also, Ahmadu Adamu now heads Human Resources while Ahmadu Magaji takes charge of Finance and Account.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....