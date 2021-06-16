Shake-up in Nigeria Correctional Service as seven DCGs redeployed

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced a shake-up in its top management, as part of a new strategy to reposition it.

The service in a communique released on Wednesday in Abuja disclosed that seven officers holding key positions in the agency have been redeployed and are expected to take up their postings with immediate effect.

Speaking on the development, Controller-General, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, said the deployments were geared towards injecting new ideas in the management of the Service to address emerging challenges, as well as meet the expectations of the public, particularly in the implementation of the NCoS Act 2019.

READ ALSO: El Zakzaky’s wife never had COVID-19 —Correctional Service boss

Those affected by the new posting are Deputy Controller-Generals (DCGs), Tunde Ladipo who was moved from Non-Custodial to Health and welfare while Sylvester Nwakuche, formerly in charge of Training and Staff Development, now takes over as DCG in charge of Non-Custodial.

Also, Emilia Oputa Adaobi, covering Duty was moved to Training and Staff Development, Uche Nwobi, former DCG in charge of inmates was moved to Training and Productivity, while Akinjijonwi Tosin was deployed to Works and Logistics.

Also, Ahmadu Adamu now heads Human Resources while Ahmadu Magaji takes charge of Finance and Account.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions