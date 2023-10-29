Shiites ask Nigerian govt to cut ties with Israel over Gaza war

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites, has called on the Federal Government to sever all relations and ties with Israel over the invasion of Gaza which is located in Palestine.

The group which made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, said it was necessary for Nigeria to cut off ties with Israel over what it described as the “oppression on the Palestinian territories” by Israel.

Chairman of the IMN’s Resource Forum, Abdullahi Danladi, who spoke at the gathering, said since the invasion of the Strip, thousands of Palestinians have been killed, including children, women and the elderly.

“Where are the so-called champions of human rights and advocates of democratic and human values? America is not only silent but in flagrant abuse to human lives and freedom is seen shamelessly sending warships to aid and support Israel in its continual massacre,” Danladi said.

“The wave of support being shown to the weak and oppressed people of Palestine globally by people of different faiths and nationalities, including some right-thinking Jews, is a clear testimony to the fact that the illegal state of Israel today stands out as the most hated and cursed state in the world.

“It is a known fact that Israel has serially violated the charter of the United Nations and resolutions concerning this illegal occupation by which they have continued to extend and encroach into the very paltry territory of Palestine.

“Therefore, the resistance we all see by Hamas is, to say the least, in line with cardinal principles of self-determination, self-defence and rights protection.

“On this note, we join our voices in calling the Nigerian government to immediately cut off all relations and ties with the illegal state.”

