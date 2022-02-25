Signing of Electoral Act Amendment Bill step to electoral sanity— Saraki

Former President of the State, Bukola Saraki, has said the signed Electoral Act Amendment Bill will prevent electoral robbery and bring about sanity during elections.

He made this statement in a Facebook post, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s long-awaited assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill on Friday.

According to him, “the new law provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to be part of the efforts to build a better future for our country. They have the chance to have their votes heard. If we want a fresh start, if we want a new direction for Nigeria, we all have to vote for it.

“This new Electoral Act will bring us closer to having free, fair and peaceful elections where people’s votes will count and where the majority will have their way and the minority will have their say. For too long the old electoral law had been part of the problem. We can now seek to elect our leaders having in mind the current challenges facing our country”, he added.

While commending the coalition of CSOs whose pressures contributed to the President’s assent to the Bill, Saraki said that the new Electoral Act will aid the processes to ensure a better Nigeria.

“With the New Electoral Act, we can move on to debating real solutions to the problems of insecurity, creating jobs, strengthening the economy, cementing national unity, and building a better future for all Nigerians.”

