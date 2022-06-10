Connect with us

Singer Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested after he crashed her wedding

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Singer Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after he crashed her wedding

Britney Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander has been arrested after dramatically livestreaming himself crashing her wedding at her California mansion on Thursday afternoon.

Alexander broadcasted himself on Instagram as he ran through hillside trails, tussled with security guards and could be heard saying ‘I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding’ before entering the wedding tent where Spears’s nuptials would be held hours later.

After entering the tent, Alexander told workers ‘she’s my first wife, she’s my only wife’.

He was apprehended and charged with trespassing, vandalism and two batteries after a couple of altercations with Britney’s security guards.

Despite the drama, the star-studded ceremony between Spears and long-term partner went off without a hitch, with celebrities such as Madonna, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace in attendance at the festivities which took place at Britney’s 12,464-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bath Italian villa.

Alexander married childhood friend Spears, 40, in Las Vegas in 2004 before the union was annulled 55 hours later. He is now in the custody of the Ventura Sheriff’s Department.

