Singer Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested after he crashed her wedding

Britney Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander has been arrested after dramatically livestreaming himself crashing her wedding at her California mansion on Thursday afternoon.

Alexander broadcasted himself on Instagram as he ran through hillside trails, tussled with security guards and could be heard saying ‘I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding’ before entering the wedding tent where Spears’s nuptials would be held hours later.

After entering the tent, Alexander told workers ‘she’s my first wife, she’s my only wife’.

He was apprehended and charged with trespassing, vandalism and two batteries after a couple of altercations with Britney’s security guards.

Read also: CELEB GIST: The ‘Will Smith action’ averted at AMVCA. Yul Edochie may take more wives. More…

Despite the drama, the star-studded ceremony between Spears and long-term partner went off without a hitch, with celebrities such as Madonna, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace in attendance at the festivities which took place at Britney’s 12,464-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bath Italian villa.

Alexander married childhood friend Spears, 40, in Las Vegas in 2004 before the union was annulled 55 hours later. He is now in the custody of the Ventura Sheriff’s Department.

Watch the video below.

Britney Spears’ first husband on IG live as he tries to crash her wedding, he’s since been detained

🔗: https://t.co/mGtHf0lNNK pic.twitter.com/gkn9S4UYYW — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 9, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now