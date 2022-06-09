“I’ll rather wait 8 hours for my PVC than endure another 8 years of misery” —Comedian Uchemba

Nigerian thespian and comedian, Williams Uchemba has disclosed how motivated he is and the length he’d go to get his permanent voters card (PVC).

The actor who is at the moment in Enugu State has said that he’s willing to stay a long eight hours to do his PVC than suffer another eight years under the wrong choice.

The father of one has urged Nigerians to endure the long hours of PVC registration so they would not suffer for another eight years.

He wrote;

“I’ll rather wait eight hours for my PVC to be ready than another eight years of misery. The process might not be easy but remember how important your vote will be. 8 hrs of waiting is better than 8years of pain.”

