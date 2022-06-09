Entertainment
“I’ll rather wait 8 hours for my PVC than endure another 8 years of misery” —Comedian Uchemba
Nigerian thespian and comedian, Williams Uchemba has disclosed how motivated he is and the length he’d go to get his permanent voters card (PVC).
The actor who is at the moment in Enugu State has said that he’s willing to stay a long eight hours to do his PVC than suffer another eight years under the wrong choice.
Read also :Artiste Peter Okoye bans people from visiting his home without PVC
The father of one has urged Nigerians to endure the long hours of PVC registration so they would not suffer for another eight years.
He wrote;
“I’ll rather wait eight hours for my PVC to be ready than another eight years of misery. The process might not be easy but remember how important your vote will be. 8 hrs of waiting is better than 8years of pain.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...