Entertainment
Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Cubana Chief Priest in ‘summer money’ Vs ‘summer body’ debate
Controversial Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has condemned socialite, Cubana Chief Priest for promoting unhealthy living and obesity with his post on the social media platform, Instagram.
According to Maduagwu, it is much more healthy to possess a ‘summer body’ regardless of one’s financial prowess. The actor’s comment is coming on the heels of Chief Priest’s post pertaining to enjoying the luxury of life and abandoning one’s body.
Read also: Actor Uche Maduagwu asks EFCC to probe Tunde Bakare for buying APC N100m nomination form
The “summer body” is a made-up phrase to indicate that the human body should look a certain way during a specific time of year.
On Sunday afternoon, Chief Priest had taken to his Instagram page to publish a photo of himself having a great time at the beach. The self-acclaimed celebrity barman accompanied his shirtless photo with a caption that is centered around the essence of ”summer money”.
He wrote:
“You Have Summer Body But You Don’t Have Summer Money.
No Be Juju Be That.
How & Where You Wan Go Show The Body.
Hustle Oh !!!!
Make Your Summer Body No End For Bar Beach 😂 As You Dey Hustle For Better Body No Forget To Get Plenty Of Money.”
Reacting to the post, Maduagwu stated that the Chief Priest is wrong to make snide remarks about people who want to have a ‘summer body’.
He stated that it is good to have Summer money, but wondered what would be the essence of summer money when summer obesity is dancing ”Zazu for your body?”
Read what he wrote below.
