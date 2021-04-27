Singer, J. Martins, reminisces on ex-President Jonathan's govt, says Nigeria experienced a better time | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Singer, J. Martins, reminisces on ex-President Jonathan’s govt, says Nigeria experienced a better time
Nigerian recording artiste, J. Martins has made comments about the recent events in the country which has led to an outcry from many citizens.
In an Instagram post he shared, the singer stated that the freedom of speech Nigerians enjoyed when Goodluck Jonathan was President is no longer available. He also said that what the Goodluck administration was accused of, is now being witnessed much more in this present administration.
Alleging that “there’s no part of the country that is not under attack”, J. Martins noted that some of the incidents occurring now were never heard off but now part of our everyday experience.
He went on to beg Jonathan to forgive those who betrayed him as some are now jumping from one political party to another, while others cannot look him in the face because they failed to learn from Judas who betrayed his master.
Here is what the singer wrote;
“Jonathan Oh Jonathan The freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as president of nigeria is no longer available, yes we never valued it then sir.
“The corruption your government was accused off then have now graduated with a double PhD in this prestigious government and yet they’ve kept a blind eye thinking that they will all go free? even if they leave government today? Nope never!
Read also: J. Martins wades into face-off between Cynthia Morgan & ex-manager, Jude Okoye
“There is no part of this country that’s not under attack, if not banditry, it’s kidnapping, or boko haram or killing of security officers, this things were never heard off before but now it is our every day living experience.
“Oh Jonathan i know you were called all sorts of names, those who betrayed you some of them are dead while many of them have no shame, they’re still busy jumping from one political party to another, the few others can not look at you in the face because they failed to learn from judas who betrayed his master.
“Please I have a question for you and in as much i recognise that you are not a perfect person sir, you could have also had some mistakes you made in times past but sir, can you forgive all those who betrayed you? and bless this country from your heart? I know you would say you’re not a pastor but you’re a Father and fathers blessings go a long way in helping his children succeed sir, please and please sir, do this for us all.”
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...