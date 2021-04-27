NAF AIR STRIKE: Conflicting claims, as Army says it lost one officer, six soldiers in Mainok | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
NAF AIR STRIKE: Conflicting claims, as Army says it lost one officer, six soldiers in Mainok
There is still a raging controversy over the circumstances and number of deaths on the side of the Nigerian Army, after the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) got involved in counterinsurgency operation in Mainok, Borno State, on Sunday.
There are also conflicting reports of the number of operatives of the Nigerian Army, who were casualties from that encounter with insurgents.
Authorities of the Nigerian Army, on Monday, said the force lost an officer and six soldiers in the operation, while about five soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries and were evacuated to a military medical facility for treatment.
Although they did not specifically explain how the security operatives died, the assertion came after reports emerged that some soldiers were killed in an airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), after its bomber accidentally hit the wrong coordinates while targeting the Boko Haram insurgents who had attacked the troops.
After the reports on the NAF airstrike caused a buzz on social media, NAF said it was investigating the airstrike and would give an update after it gets the true situation of things.
However, in a statement, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, explained that the security personnel were attacked by insurgents who came on an unconfirmed number of gun trucks, and foot soldiers with the possible intent of establishing a phantom caliphate in Mainok town.
“On Sunday 25 April 2021, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Mainok, Borno State, came under multi-directional attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists mounted on an unconfirmed number of Gun Trucks as well as foot soldiers with the possible intent of establishing a phantom caliphate in the town.
“The terrorists were held by the gallant troops of 156 Task Force Battalion until the arrival of reinforcement teams from 7 Division, Special Army Super Camp Ngamdu and Army Super Camp 4, Benesheik.
“During the firefight which lasted several hours, the gallant troops tactically lured a number of the terrorists into a killing zone within their camp where the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole scrambled Alpha jets and helicopter gunboats took turns in decimating the already trapped terrorists.
Read also: Nigerian Army reveals strategies to protect NYSC camps in South-East
“In the aftermath of the encounter, scores of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised with their body parts littering the area and a number of their gun trucks destroyed.
“Regrettably, one gallant Officer and six soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice while 5 other soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries,” the statement read.
However, there are conflicting reports of the number of casualties, as different military sources confirmed to media outlets that the number of casualties supersedes what was disclosed by the Nigerian Army.
According to one Report, sources confirmed that about 30 soldiers were killed in Mainok during the insurgency fight, noting that some soldiers were accidentally killed by NAF while others were killed by the insurgents.
The report also noted that military sources also disclosed that some military hardware, including a military truck was destroyed in the incident.
Similarly, another report noted that military insiders familiar with the matter disclosed that about 18 security operatives died in that battle on Sunday.
The report noted that top military sources alleged that the army’s public statement deliberately underplayed the attack and didn’t disclose a true reflection of what transpired.
According to the report, sources confirmed that apart from those killed; over 43 other soldiers were seriously injured while 50 other personnel remained missing as of Monday morning.
Also, the affected military base, the headquarters of 156 Task Force Battalion in Mainok, was said to have been completely destroyed, while the Boko Haram terrorists carted away arms and ammunition, and burnt everything in sight.
